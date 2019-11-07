Jameela Jamil was a model in the early aughts and well on her way to being a rising star in that industry until fate stepped in — or rather drove in.

At 17 years old, the "Good Place" actress was hit by a car, which left in a wheelchair. But don't feel sorry for her. She credits the car accident with saving her life.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

"I only modeled for a while and then I got hit by a car and ended up in a wheelchair, which probably actually saved my life," she told Cosmopolitan. "Otherwise, I would probably still be a model with an eating disorder."

Jameela, 33, said her diet in those days consisted of red peppers and packets of sweetener.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The car accident, she said, gave her some perspective.

"I got hit by one car into another car and basically destroyed my back. I was in bed for about a year and in a wheelchair for about six months after that," she said. "At that point, I had gained about 70 lbs on steroids, so I was 'too big' for modeling. I also developed a sense of purpose to protect my body after that and stop starving myself."

It wasn't an easy fix, but she got over the hump.

"I still had an eating disorder mentality," she recalled, "but I stopped actively starving myself once I got better because I realized that my body was fragile and I was taking it for granted."

She added that the whole experiences was "very intense, but it saved my life."