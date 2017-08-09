Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting their first child later this month, but once that baby comes, don't expect them to be gushing about being new parents for at least a month.

They plan to go radio silent for 30 days.

Rex USA

"We'll take the baby's first month for ourselves," she told Fit Pregnancy. "After the baby arrives, we're doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we're turning off our phones too, so there's no expectation for us to communicate."

Why? Because she knows she would be hounded by everyone she knows.

"Every five minutes it would be, 'How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?' You don't get those first 30 days back," she said, "and we want to be fully present."

Getty Images North America

The couple has actually been quite secretive about their pregnancy from the jump.

"We waited months to tell even friends and family that we were expecting. It started out with us not knowing how long we'd keep it private. Then it started to feel like we had this really cool thing, a secret with just each other," the "Twilight" actress said. "The downside was that I had moments of wishing I could do things other pregnant mamas were doing. But the upside was that we started the journey without having to open up about it to anyone else, and that made it special."

The couple is also keeping the sex of their child a secret.

"A close friend had a son and I remember thinking, 'I hope I have a son one day,'" she said. "Then another friend had a girl and I thought, 'How fun would it be to have a miniature version of yourself?' You can't lose, no matter what. It's the greatest and only true surprise of your life."