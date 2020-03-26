Idris Elba is feeling fine after becoming one of the first high-profile personalities to contract the coronavirus.

The actor took to social media to give a health update, indicating that he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, are two weeks into their quarantines and itching to go home to London. He added that he and Sabrina, who also tested positive for COVID-19, might be "immune" to the disease for a while.

"Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine..," he wrote on Twitter. "Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this."

Idris announced on March 16 that he tested positive for the coronavirus after being exposed to someone else who tested positive, hinting that it was Canadian First Lady Sophie Trudeau. At the time, he said he had no symptoms but got tested due to his proximity to the infected person. In his new health update, he said he had body aches and a headache the day that he got tested, but those were his most severe symptoms.

Idris' claim that he will be "immune" for a short time is actually true, according to many experts.

Earlier this week, the US Food and Drug Administration approved a new way of potentially combating the virus by taking the blood plasma taken from a person who's recovered from the disease and injecting it into a sick person. It is known as "convalescent plasma."

New York has begun such testing.

More than 1,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus, and more than 74,000 have been infected.