Kylie Jenner went all out to throw a pre-Thanksgiving feast for her nearest and dearest buddies on Nov. 24.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The reality TV star and beauty mogul shared photos and videos of her annual Friendsgiving celebration on her Instagram Story and in the process revealed some fun inside jokes.

Nestled among the gorgeous decor and settings on the lavishly decorated "table by Kylie" were place cards for 14 guests -- and among these were some especially playful ones. One card read "Beyonce," though it appears to have been a joke, as there's no evidence that Queen Bey attended. (See it on the bottom left of this pic.)

Another place card read "Daddy Long Legs," a nickname for model Kendall Jenner, who shared a pic of it on her own Instagram Story, and yet another said 1942 -- a nickname for Kylie's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, who wrote on her own Instagram Story that while she is indeed a huge fan of Don Julio 1942 tequila, she was drinking whiskey at Friendsgiving.

Kylie herself had a place setting with "$600 Mill" written on it -- clearly a reference to the big business deal she announced last week after selling a 51 percent stake in her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands to beauty conglomerate Coty for $600 million.

@kendalljenner / Instagram

Kylie cooked up a storm for her big dinner party, revealing everything from candied yams covered in mini marshmallows and corn bread muffins to a gorgeous charcuterie plate, creamed corn, mashed potatoes and more. The turkey, she pointed out in one post, turned out great: "mmm that turkey was moist too."

In one clip she shared, which was captured by a fan account, Kylie tells viewers, "We have our Friendsgiving tonight" before she pans to a huge bowl of mac 'n' cheese. "This is about to go in the oven -- wow." She then says, "I'm making my green bean casserole" before she shows the vegetables simmering on the stove.

The delicious meal was served banquet-style, Kylie revealed in another clip captured by a fan account.

"We killed it," Stassie told Kylie on her own Instagram Story before the night was over. Kylie agreed, responding, "We f---ing killed it."