"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kenya Moore and husband Marc Daly celebrated the impending birth of their first child together with a glamorous baby shower on Oct. 20.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Guests documented the bash, which was held at Atlanta's historic Academy of Medicine, on social media after receiving invitations with a "royal decree" stating that the event would be like the "Met gala with a fairytale theme." The couple added, "Please use your imagination. We strongly encourage creativity," People magazine reported.

The parents-to-be -- and their guests -- certainly delivered. Among those who dressed in their fairytale best were "RHOA" stars and friends Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton (who are both pregnant too!), Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Carmon Cambrice, Miss Lawrence and Brandon DeShazer as well as "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant plus Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Toya Bush-Harris from Bravo's "Married to Medicine," People reported.

Cynthia shared a photo of Kenya and Marc looking regal. "The beautiful royal couple @thekenyamoore & her hubby Marc👑 ," Cynthia captioned the pic of Marc with his hand on his wife's belly.

Cynthia also posted an Instagram slideshow that revealed her own luxe look featuring gold lamé fabric, a platinum-blonde wig, a metallic crown and plenty of jewels. "I still believe in fairytales & happily ever afters👑✨," she captioned the pics.

"RHOP" star Gizelle, who wore a gorgeous green gown with a diamanté headband, posted a group photo that showed Kenya -- as well as Kandi, Cynthia, Porsha and their "RHOA" co-star Shamea -- looking beautiful in their fairytale finery. "#BabyDaly any day now 🍼," she captioned the snapshot.

Kandi noted in one Instagram selfie with Cynthia, "Love my boo @cynthiabailey10! She loves a theme party just as much as I do!"

Kandi also posted a slideshow of herself getting ready and posing in front of one of the special photo-op backgrounds with a group of friends. "We went all out for @thekenyamoore's baby shower! I don't want to post all my pics until @thekenyamoore post but here's just a couple," Kandi wrote, explaining, "I was suppose to be an Ice Queen but @thefauxpro thought I was @oprah in #AWrinkleInTime... 🤣 I'll take that since I love Oprah. Thank you @sewjodie @taetv @hauseofglam & @Everythingelle_ of glam for getting me together! I loved my look! Gown: @Macduggal."

Porsha, who also donned a sparkling crown, shared a video on Instagram of herself getting kisses from new fiancé Dennis McKinley, with whom she's expecting her first child.

Kenya had the best time ever. The morning after her baby shower, she posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing off her swollen feet and toes. "Amazing time last night," she captioned the pic along with a couple of grinning-and-squinting-face emojis.