A man was arrested at Kendall Jenner's Los Angeles house on Monday night after scaling a neighbor's fence and using President Trump's potential impeachment as a guise to get near the reality TV star.

TMZ reports that the 27-year-old man didn't get close to Kendall, as her security nabbed him when he got to her driveway and held him until police arrived.

The man reportedly told police that he was going door to door collecting signatures to impeach Trump.

It's unclear if Kendall was home at the time of the incident.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and her security team are familiar with the intruder, as he has apparently tried to get near her before. TMZ said he showed up at Kendall's house in September, but her security spotted him on security cameras and he fled before they could get him. This time, though, they got him and he was eventually arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.

Unfortunately, this is nothing new for Kendall. Last fall, a man was arrested after he showed up to Kendall's front door inside her gated community. A week prior, he allegedly climbed over a "mountainside" in the back of Kendall's neighborhood to access her property, as well. He was even successful and actually hung out by her pool before security chased him away.

That man, a Canadian citizen, was eventually arrested and deported back in March.