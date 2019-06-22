Stranger danger!

Halle Berry, 52, is caught up in a very strange case of attempted home invasion after a man showed up to her Los Angeles pad with a fake deed and a locksmith to change all of the locks.

According to TMZ, someone who works at Halle's house called the police when the intruder, named Ronald Eugene Griffin, arrived on her property back in March and was later arrested.

He managed to have one of her door locks changed before raising enough suspicion to be confronted by a member of her staff, which prompted the trespassing call.

But instead of retreating, the odd-ball actually dialed the cops himself and tried to claim ownership over the "Catwoman" star's pad. When the L.A.P.D. arrived on scene, he even showed them a bogus deed to the house.

Eugene, 59, had apparently been to Halle's home once before back in January, but took off running when her gardener caught him messing around with the locks.

The intruder, who later told authorities that he didn't know the home belonged to the Hollywood star, is currently behind bars with bond set at $36,000. He was charged with a felony count for fraudulent papers and another for petty theft.

Fortunately, Halle and her two children weren't home at the time of the incident.

She shares daughter Nahla, 11, with ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, 5, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Since their divorce in 2015, she's been linked to music producer Alex Da Kid and even rapper Drake.