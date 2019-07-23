Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jamie Lynn Spears is reportedly in talks with Nickelodeon about reprising her role as Zoey Brooks.

Nickelodeon/Photofest

The potential "Zoey 101" reboot is far from a done deal, TMZ reports, but executives are doing everything they can to bring back Britney Spears' little sister. TMZ says there would be some "major changes" to the show if it were to be brought back 11 years after it went off the air.

The rebooted sitcom would apparently follow Zoey's adult life as a mother in Southern California. Like Jamie in real life, Zoey would likely be about 28 years old in the sitcom and the report says the show would be "Zoey with an edge."

"Zoey 101" was beloved during its four year run, and Jamie has been largely absent from TV since 2008. However, she recently signed on for the upcoming Netflix series "Sweet Magnolias."

Radio Disney via Getty Images

In January, Jamie posted a tribute to the Nickelodeon show on Instagram while claiming "Zoey 101" ended because her "contract was finished." There has long been speculation that her real life pregnancy at 16 years old ended the show. But, in January, the actress made it clear that that wasn't the case.

"It did NOT end because of pregnancy," she wrote in a hashtag.