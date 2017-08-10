The "nasty" girl is ready to go! Next month, Janet Janet will head out on a three-month tour and someone from her inner circle says she's itching to get out there.

Rex USA

Janet's makeup artist Preston Meneses told E! News, "I think Janet is ready! She is happy and is in good spirits. I think the world is going to get something really special from her."

Last summer, Janet delayed her pre-planned tour to begin a family with her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana. In January, she welcomed a son, Eissa. Now that she's gotten the hang of parenthood, she's looking to hit to the road.

"She's really excited [for the tour,]" Preston said. "We all are—a lot of us have been working together for years so when we come together, it's just like being with your family and when you work with your family, things just come easy and it's a wonderful experience. Right now, I just feel like the universe put us all together for another moment. I think it's going to be a very successful tour."

WENN

Earlier this week, Janet posted a photo of her rehearsing.

"Hey u guys. I'm so excited for the State of the World Tour," she captioned the photo. "We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!"

Preston added, "The tour rehearsals have been going on for a few weeks now and have been going really well. They are in there all day. I'm lucky so I'll come when I can. I come in between my other clients and what not, but they have been in there for a few weeks now and they are in there from morning till evening. They are working hard to put the show together."