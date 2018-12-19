Janet Jackson is being sued by a former tour manager who claims he was never paid for working on her 2017 "State of the World Tour."

Janet's brother Randy is also named in the lawsuit, as he was heavily involved in the tour.

VCG via Getty Images

According to TMZ, Danny O'Donovan says he worked for the Jackson's for 17 months and claims he was supposed to be paid $25,000 per month. He's suing for $300,000, the amount he says he's still owed.

Danny said in the lawsuit that Janet paid him for the first five months of the tour, but then claims he was stiffed. However, Danny says he continued to work on the tour despite the missing paychecks. Now, though, he's gunning for his cash.

In 2017, Pollstar said the tour took in $33.4 million from 56 shows.