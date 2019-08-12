A Janet Jackson superfan, who went viral earlier this year for his fandom of the star, will never forget his weekend "escapade" to Las Vegas that included meeting the singer.

"He'll probably come down off cloud nine sometime next year," KB Strawder said of his 54-year-old father.

Getty Images for Park MGM

Keith Strawder Sr., of Houston, Texas, went viral last June after his son posted a video of him getting his Father's Day present — tickets to Janet's Las Vegas residency show at Park MGM. Keith's reaction was the definition of unbridled glee.

Not only did the online world see (and love) the video, but Janet and her team did, too, and they wanted to keep the surprises coming. In fact, KB Strawder said the superstar's team got in contact with him and his brother to arrange a secret meet-and-greet between Janet and their dad.

"I had to keep this whole thing a secret [from him]," KB told the New York Post. "It came together flawlessly."

After Sunday's show was over, KB and his brother tricked their dad into following them into a reserved area.

"I had to tell him someone wanted to give us an autographed Janet T-shirt," KB said.

While Keith was talking about how much he loved the show, Janet snuck up behind him.

"That's really sweet," she said behind his back while hugging him, prompting Keith to audibly gasp.

KB posted a video of the heartwarming exchange, writing, "Remember my dads reaction on Father's Day to him finding out he was going to see @JanetJackson show in Las Vegas?....well we went to the show and there was one more surprise."

Asked about the interaction, Keith tells The Post, "I didn't want to overreact. I just wanted her to know that she's such an overall wonderful person."

On Monday, Janet reposted the video to her Twitter page with a heart emoji.