Jason Momoa is saying sorry.

The "Aquaman" star and environmental activist took to Instagram late on Dec. 4 to apologize for earlier in the day publicly criticizing the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor for posing with a single-use plastic water bottle on social media.

SMXRF / Star Max / GC Images

"@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do," Jason began his note, which was accompanied by a photo of Chris posing with Jason and his kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. "I'm sorry this was received so badly today I didn't mean for that to happen. I'm just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic," he explained in the post.

Jason continued, "The plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You're an inspiration to many I'm one of them. I'll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa's."

The mea culpa came hours after the DC Comics actor called Chris out in the Marvel star's Instagram comments after Chris posted an ad for a new workout gear project with Amazon in which he's holding a plastic bottle in a photo.

"You're probably wondering why I'm standing here, low key flexing, gazing into the distance... well, turns out I'm teaming up with @amazon to show you guys everything I use for my workouts, keeping active, and all that fun stuff to get you prepped for 2020. #FoundItOnAmazon #Amazon #Ad http://www.amazon.com/chrispratt," the "Jurassic World" franchise star wrote.

In the comments, Jason took him to task. "bro i love u but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on," the "Game of Thrones" alum -- who earlier this year launched Mananalu, a line of canned water -- wrote.

Chris responded, "Aquaman! You're completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!! If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn't know what to do with my hands! I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable."

He continued, "For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don't want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle."

Sarah Morris / Getty Images

Jason -- who voiced Aquaman in Chris's film "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" earlier this year -- has long advocated for clean oceans and clean water. In April, he made headlines when he shared a video of himself shaving off his trademark beard -- for the first time since 2012! -- to promote the use of recyclable aluminum cans for water instead of plastic bottles.

"Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA ... I'm SHAVING this beast off, It's time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, your kids, the world. Let's make a positive change for the health of our planet. 🌎 Let's clean up our oceans 🌊 our land ⛰. Join me on this journey," he wrote on Instagram.