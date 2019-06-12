Jason Sudeikis is calling out longtime partner Olivia Wilde for "traumatizing" their 5-year-old son Otis.

While guest hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Jason hilariously took his lady love to task while recalling their trip to Disneyland for their son's fourth birthday last year.

"I do want to take this opportunity in front of a bunch of people to ask you why do you keep traumatizing our son at amusement parks?" the actor began as Olivia covered her face and laughed. "This is important. This is something I want to bring up. [Olivia] and I took our son Otis when he was four years old to Disneyland. He liked Splash Mountain and we did it again. Then we got cocky and we took him on Space Mountain."

Jason shared a photo of the family on the ride, with Otis looking terrified. Olivia, in the image, looks to comfort the tot.

"It's really traumatizing for me because you're not supposed to take a four-year-old on [Space Mountain]," she said of the pic. "Look at my face. I've never been more scared in my life. That's real mom fear!"

Jason countered, "That's real little boy fear too."

While it's now been more than a year since that day, Olivia still has questions.

"First of all, why did we go in the front? That I'll never understand," she said. "Second of all, why did they let him on? There's a height chart, but no weight chart. So he's really tall but he's really skinny. He's like a little string bean. He could have fallen right out of there."

Again, she added, "I have never been so scared in my life."

Jason and Olivia also share 2-year-old daughter Daisy, who the couple agrees will be the most challenging to raise.

"She's like me," Olivia said, "and I was a nightmare."

