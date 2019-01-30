JAY-Z won a legal battle to diversify an arbitration panel that he deemed "too white."

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Last year, JAY-Z was sued by a company that claimed his Roc Nation baseball hats infringed on its trademark. JAY-Z later sued to keep the American Arbitration Association from ruling on the case, saying there was little diversity on the panel, something he felt could adversely impact the ruling.

Page Six reported on Jan. 30 that the rapper successfully secured six black candidates to handle his trademark dispute.

In his initial lawsuit against AAA, Jay argued that the panel consisted of one Asian-American, one South Asian, one Latino representative, and not a single black arbitrator on the national association's "Large and Complex Cases" roster.

"The AAA's lack of African-American arbitrators came as a surprise to [Carter], in part because of AAA's advertising touting its diversity," Jay said in his lawsuit, which the media dubbed the "too white" lawsuit.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

He claimed that minority business owners should be able to select from a group that "reflects the diverse population," Page Six said.

With this victory under his belt, Jay is now hoping a judge will discontinue the case.