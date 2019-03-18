Jennifer Garner is jokingly telling Chrissy Teigen to stay in her lane!

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The comments came after Jen noticed that her nanny was all-too-often liking Instagram images that Chrissy posted of her two children.

On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated model posted an image of her adorable 10-month-old son Miles Theodore Stephens in a laundry basket. Jen's nanny, per usual, liked the image, and the actress had seen enough.

"I see my kids' nanny liking everything you put up with your gorgeous kids," Jen commented on the photo. "And I'm here to tell you, don't get any ideas, either one of you."

Jen also added a heart emoji and eyes emoji to let Chrissy and the nanny know she was watching them.

For the record, Jen also liked the photo.

Chrissy humorously responded, "For anyyyyyyone reading this I ONLY POST THE CUTE STUFF."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The "Lip Sync Battle" star often posts images of her children, much to the distaste of one fan, who Chrissy clapped back at.

Last week, the Sports Illustrated model posted two Instagram videos of her precious 2-year-old daughter Luna seeing her new bed for the first time. One of her followers wasn't smiling and had no issue letting Chrissy know it.

"Bikini pics only, you were a model nobody cares about your kids," the Instagram user wrote.

Chrissy, of course, wasn't about to let this troll get off the hook that easily, commenting, "Yeah well now that I've had kids you don't wanna see me in a bikini so it's quite the dilemma."