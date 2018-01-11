Jennifer Hudson's ex, David Otugna, will not be charged in an alleged domestic violence incident brought on by the singer.

Police in Illinois had been investigating David over a November incident in which Jennifer said he exhibited "aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior toward me" and added that she'd been "living in fear."

She claimed that David got angry with her and alleged she was dating one of producers, something she denies. Further, she said her ex grabbed their son, David Jr., and physically pushed her into a bedroom.

David vehemently denied that incident.

TMZ reported on Jan. 11 that police finished the investigation and declined to charge David.

The split between Jennifer and David has been nasty, and they've both accused the other of defying judges orders.

TMZ reported in December that David believes that Jen had been slyly throwing jabs at him on "The Voice" and on social media, which violates a gag order in their custody war over their 8-year-old son, David Jr. He cited a Dec. 4 episode of "The Voice" in which Jennifer made a joke about none of her relationships lasting.

He also cited a social media video she posted in which she spoke cryptically of "hate" and "jealousy." Jen didn't say David's name, but he felt that it was about him and said others saw it that way, too.

Meanwhile, Jen accused him of leaking false stories to the press to ruin her career. She wanted him found in contempt of court.

Last month, The Blast obtained an emergency motion filed by the singer-actress in which she said he's trying to hurt her career and her child. She alleged that David or his team are media outlets that he won primary custody of their son, which she says is not true. She did acknowledge that she dropped her protective order against him but said she only did that so he would leave the family home.

She further added that she is the breadwinner among the two of them, describing the former WWE wrestler's career goals as "voluntary underemployment."