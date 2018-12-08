'Tis the season!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Alex Rodriguez, 43, prepared for their second holiday season as a couple by trimming the tree with their blended family.

The "World of Dance" judge shared photos of the Christmas festivities, including her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme and Alex's daughters, Natasha, 14 and Ella, 10, on Instagram.

"The best times are with these lil ones," Jennifer captioned a shot of the kids climbing up a ladder to reach the top of their plush tree to hang ornaments.

She also added a video of Max and Natasha working together and goofing around a little bit to get the job done, writing, "Have a Holly Jolly Christmas."

And, of course, Jenn couldn't resist posting a solo shot with her former MLB professional love, Alex.

"That time of year," she captioned the cute pic, which just so happened to also show off her famous backside.

But, it wasn't all fun and holiday games for the lovebirds and their children over the weekend. Later that day, A-Rod posted a picture helping the kids get their study on.

"Saturday morning SSAT prep," he wrote.

Jennifer and Alex also celebrated Christmas with their little ones in Miami last year.