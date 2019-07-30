Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Alba's Instagram was hacked on Tuesday morning, just a few days after her Twitter account was also accessed by a stranger.

Angel Naval/MARINA PRESS/Shutterstock

The person who gained access to Jessica's account posted several supportive messages for rapper YNW Melly, who is facing a double murder charge in Florida.

The person even teased the actress, according to Page Six, writing, "Jessica, when I was a little kid, 6 years old, I used to watch fantastic four, and I loved you please forgive me I'm just having fun."

The hacker, who told Jessica's followers to follow them at @grinchsquad1989, also asked for "just one percent" of her multimillion-dollar fortune.

PIERRE VILLARD/SIPA/Shutterstock

Many of Jessica's followers sensed something was off and grabbed screenshots of the messages, one of which said "Nazi Germany is innocent."

The Instagram hack came just a few days after Jessica's Twitter account was hacked. In that incident, the person again expressed support for Adolf Hitler. Jessica took down the tweets on Sunday after realizing what had happened.

On Monday, Jessica took the hack in stride, posting a photo of her 1-year-old son, Hayes Warren, looking distressed.

"Me yesterday — when you wake up and realize your Twitter got hacked while you were asleep!," she wrote.