"Gift-gate" has been solved — Jessica Simpson has finally revealed whether she actually got a gift from Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The answer is… no.

The odd story started earlier this week when Nick and Vanessa were on "Today" promoting their new dating show "Love Is Blind." While there, Hoda Kotb brought up Nick's ex-wife, Jessica Simpson, referring to a "gift" Nick and Vanessa allegedly sent Jessica after her kids were born.

"I feel bad, I'm sorry, you said somebody sent her...it wasn't us, but thank you, whoever sent it," Vanessa said.

After a pause, Nick said, "What did you send?" Vanessa replied, "I didn't...I don't know her address. But thank you whoever sent it from us."

Many on Twitter thought Vanessa's reaction was mean-spirited.

"I think it's weird accepting credit for something you didn't do or give. Even weirder to bring up something so random. Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful," Nick's wife of nine years tweeted to one follower. She later asked, "Should I have pretended to give it? Dang. Can we get a do over and I will tell them it was big beautiful basket. ;-). Kidding, sorry you think that, just wanted to be truthful. That's all. But the gift sounds lovely!"

Well, while speaking to Andy Cohen on Thursday, Jessica put an end to the story, saying she received nothing from Nick and Vanessa, nor did she expect anything.

"Um, well, I don't really know I got a gift per say," Jessica began. "My gift with Nick is that he is happy and he is married and that he has three beautiful children and is a father. That's really a gift to me because I thought that I just crushed his heart, 'cause I didn't think he believed that I could actually grow up. I wasn't always gonna be that young girl, I had to be a woman."

Continuing to initially eschew Andy's question, she went on to speak about the good relationship she maintains with Nick, whom she was married to from 2002 to 2006. It was as lovely story, but Andy still pinned her down: "Did they send you a gift, or did they not send you a gift," he asked.

"Mmm, I didn't get a gift," Jessica said. "I don't know where that came from."

Case closed.