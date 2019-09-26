Mama has officially gone out on the town!

Just two days ago, Jessica Simpson revealed she dropped 100 pounds after giving birth six months ago. Now, in her "first trip away" from baby Birdie Mae, she's showing off that post-baby body in New York City.

Raymond Hall / GC Images

The fashion mogul turned the Big Apple into her personal runway show, looking chic is a multitude of outfits.

Jessica first showed off her new trim figure while leaving home on Tuesday.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," she captioned a slideshow of photos of herself. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."

Upon arriving on the east coast, Jessica donned a black turtleneck sweater and a maroon skirt. She covered up with a bright orange wool coat, completing the outfit with black heels.

Jess later posed outside Macy's in the quintessential fall outfit, making no secret of the fact that she is working with the brand.

"I am feeling very blessed and inspired getting to shop and work at the same time with @macys," she wrote on Instagram.

She later traded in her daytime attire for a fun, flirty black dress that showed off her toned legs and décolletage.

"NYC Ladies' Night," she wrote in the caption.

Of course, she also got an adorable dose of home, too, sharing a video of her husband, Eric Johnson, in the pool with their three kids: Birdie Mae, Maxwell Drew, 7, and Ace Knute, 6. In the video, the kids continuously tell Jess how much they love her.

"Meanwhile, back at home," she captioned the video along with a crying emoji.