Jessica Simpson and her hubby, Eric Johnson, went all out for son Ace Knute's 5th birthday this year with a big themed bash.

"Baseball and parrots," Jessica captioned a family photo on June 30, also including her 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew. "A 5-year-old's dream come true!"

The backyard where the party was held was completely transformed to look just like a baseball field, equipped with a large scoreboard and jerseys customized for Ace's team, the Green Sox.

There was even a designated dugout enclosed by a stadium fence, where guests could eat on picnic tables, and an area to play with an array of real parrots.

"I'm totally comfortable here," Jessica joked of another Instagram shot holding some of the vibrant birds with Eric.

I’m totally comfortable here 🤣 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 30, 2018 at 4:09pm PDT

The party also featured a blow-up batting cage, which Ace didn't seem to have an issue playing with despite a broken arm.

A guest shared a fun photo of the blue-haired birthday boy and his pal taking a swing.

As for the cake?

According to the singer-turned-designer's Instagram story, Ace was feted with a 3-tier work of art featuring a green parrot on top. He also had a delicious candy bar and wall of donuts.

The company who baked the special treats shouted out Jessica as the hostess with the mostest on Instagram.

This isn't the first time Jessica and Eric have thrown Ace a lavish birthday party though.

His 4th birthday was totally "Moana" themed and his 3rd featured a big display of dinosaurs.

Let's not forget about Maxwell, either!

The tiny Jessica look-a-like celebrated her 6th birthday in May with an over-the-top circus soiree.

Can you throw our next birthday party, Jessica?