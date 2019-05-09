Jessie J posted a sexy bikini snap to Instagram on Thursday that showed off her body. While her physique is enviable, the singer will be the first to tell you that her body isn't perfect… nor are the words on her body.

The singer revealed she has a misspelled tattoo!

"Yes my tattoo says... 'don't loose who you are in the blur of the stars' Yes they are MY lyrics from my song who you are," she captioned the image. "Yes that I wrote Yes I spelt the tattoo wrong Yes I repeat it's spelt wrong."

The tattoo, she hilariously said, was done in England and no one seemed to notice. The botched ink has affected how she wears revealing clothing.

"Yes I got it done in Essex Yes the tattoo artist didn't mention it Yes I was 18," she said. "Yes I still don't know the difference between lose and loose Yes It's the reason I wear everything high waisted And YES I know I have small boobs. Don't waste your time telling me like I don't see them everyday."

Channing Tatum's lady love ended her post with a simple "K bye" while telling her 8 million followers not to bring her name into their conversations (in other words, "don't @ me").

Jessie gave no indication that she plans on fixing the tattoo, like so many other celebrities with botched tattoos have done.

The singer went to to share several other bikini images on Thursday, including one of her in the ocean.

"That wave threw me right back into humble mate," she wrote.