Former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Jill Zarin paid tribute to her late husband, Bobby Zarin, on Instagram on Sunday, which marked the first anniversary of his death.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"Today is the anniversary of Bobby's passing on January 13th 2018," the reality star wrote alongside a video and compilation of photos from their life together. "It is hard to imagine a life without him but he wanted me to move on...find love again and that 'life is for the living.'"

The photos showed the couple at home, on vacation or hanging out with friends and family.

"I want to share some photos & videos no one has seen with all of you. We all remember the incredible man, father, brother, friend and husband he was," she wrote alongside the tribute. "Bobby Zarin will never be forgotten. @allyshapiro and I miss him everyday but he is always in our hearts. I love you Bobby."

The most touching moment of the Instagram post came via a video in which Jill shared more photos of Bobby while the Beatles' "In My Life" played in the background.

Bobby passed away last January after battling cancer. He was 71 years old.

Jill and Bobby's daughter, Ally Shapiro, also posted several photos with her late father.

"1 year without you has felt so long yet so short. But I know you're with ginger in some chic hotel room, wearing a robe and slippers, having your shot of orange juice and watching 'Law and Order' or 'The Honeymooners,'" she wrote. "You would have loved Mrs Maisel, but I'm sure they get Amazon prime up there."

Ally also decided to volunteer at a soup kitchen to honor her dad, who she called the "classiest and most generous person I know."

"One more thing: Bobby lived every single day like it was his last," she wrote on her Instagram story. "Having cancer twice, and living for 10 years with Thyroid cancer. With stage four cancer we went to Antarctica, across Europe, China, Australia...yup every continent. So live every day without fear or regret. Celebrate and embrace life, and spend your time with people that love and care about you. Life's too short."