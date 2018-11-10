Jill Zarin is getting real again!

Page Six reported on Nov. 10 that Jill will be back on "The Real Housewives of New York City," and she's already filmed multiple appearances for the upcoming season over the past month.

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

As of now, Jill isn't joining the show on a full-time basis.

Jill starred on the show for the first four seasons, but left in 2012 after feuding with Bethenny Frankel.

A lot has happened since Jill starred on the show — earlier this year, her husband, Bobby, passed. Bobby was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in June 2009. In 2013, the cancer spread to his lungs. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016.

Since his death on Jan. 13, Jill has received support from friends and family, but still, she says, "It doesn't fill the hole."

Over the summer, Jill began dating clothing executive Gary Brody.

Adrian Edwards / GC Images

Some tabloids claimed Jill and Gary began seeing each other immediately after Bobby died, a claim that Jill has dismissed.

"I don't typically comment on tabloid stories but I felt it was important to set the record straight and let you all know I haven't been dating anyone for six months," she told People. "I just started accepting a few dinner dates after much thought and support from my close friends and family. I felt Bobby would want me to start to live again."