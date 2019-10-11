Joaquin Phoenix accidentally hit a fire department vehicle while driving his Tesla this week, but everyone is ok. In fact, the medical vehicle was unoccupied at the time and the "Joker" star tracked down the paramedics to make amends.

Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that Joaquin was leaving a parking lot in West Hollywood, Calif., earlier this week and his car scraped the bumper of the L.A. County Fire Dept. truck. After realizing his faux pas, the actor pulled over and found the on-call medical personnel to exchange insurance information.

In speaking to paramedics and police about the accident, Joaquin said he just misjudged the turn.

As far as damage, the fire truck saw very little. Joaquin's car, though, suffered some damage to its right front quarter panel, TMZ noted.

Joaquin wasn't ticketed for the incident.