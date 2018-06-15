Teresa and Joe Giudice are so close to settling up with their creditors that the couple's bankruptcy case has been dismissed.

Jeff Daly/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that the couple still owes money to the IRS and to the New Jersey Department of Treasury, but because there is a solid payment plan in place, the court no longer needs to oversee the bankruptcy case.

The website said the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars are "close" to being debt free.

This is a huge win for the duo. In her book, "Standing Strong," released last year, Teresa spoke candidly about the dismal state of her family finances, squarely pinning the blame on her incarcerated husband.

"I have to work, work, work, work, work like Rihanna to play the bills and keep things afloat after my husband made a mess of our finances. Such a massive mess that it makes the Exxon Valdez oil spill seem like a glass of spilled red wine," she wrote, also describing her life as a "horror movie."

Richie Buxo/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Also in the book, Teresa recalled a conversation she had with a driver who commented on her "glamorous" life.

"A glamorous life? Whose? Mine?," she says. "I can see where it may come across that way to some, but the truth is, there is nothing glitzy about my life, at least not in the last few years..."

Joe is currently serving a 41-month jail sentence for bank fraud, which began in March 2016, at Fort Dix Federal Prison in New Jersey. He will be released next year. Teresa, meanwhile served 11 months for fraud in 2015.