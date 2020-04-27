Who's that man?

On Sunday, Joe Manganiello posted a picture of himself lounging by the pool. While the image appeared on his personal Instagram account, many assuredly may not have even recognized the actor since he shaved off his facial hair.

The "Magic Mike" actor didn't address the new look, instead captioning the photo, "Creepin." He and his wife Sofia Vergara's dog Bubbles also appeared in the post.

The shaved look marks one of only a handful of times we've seen Joe fresh-faced.

"Wtf...omg I've never seen you without a beard," one person said. Another added, "That totally doesn't look like him?"

One fan wasn't enthused, writing, "Uhhh...yeahhhh...we're gonna need you to grow back your beard…"

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Sofia also posted a few pictures of her clean-shaven husband in a series of images from a backyard barbecue at their home over the weekend.

It seems that the "True Blood" star actually ditched his facial hair in the middle of the month. On April 16, Sofia shared a picture of Joe playing a game with her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. In the photo, Joe is sans facial hair.

While many of growing quarantine beards, Joe is getting rid of his.