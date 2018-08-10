If Aerosmith fans don't want to miss a thing, they better start booking their flights to Las Vegas.

The iconic rock group will launch a Las Vegas residency show next spring, according to guitarist Joe Perry. Las Vegas entertainment executives have hinted that the show will take place at the Park Theater.

"We're going to be doing a residency in Vegas starting next spring. What we want to do is something that I haven't seen before - just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place. We want to do something different. We're in the middle of the production now," Joe told Dennis Elsas on Sirius XM. "What we're talking about is having an experience that you wouldn't be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour."

The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper said that the group is set to formally announce their residency on the "Today" show next week.

Larry Rudolph, the manger of Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler, would not respond directly to Joe's comments but told the newspaper to stay tuned for news next week.

This isn't the first time that Joe has leaked information about the show.

Last December, he told Boston's WBTS, "We're gearing up for a stand in Vegas." At the time, he said the show would begin in the fall of 2018.