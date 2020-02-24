John Legend's summer 2020 "Bigger Love" tour will feature some very special guests: his nearly 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and his 21-month-old son, Miles, with wife Chrissy Teigen. ... Behind the scenes, at least!

Paul Drinkwater / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I'm excited to bring them out on the road. Most of the traveling is going to be in the summertime, so hopefully the kids will be able to come for most of it," the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter told Wonderwall.com on Feb. 21 while launching Lay's new slate of fun and funky chip flavors, as well as the brand's new contest with "The Voice."

"Miles has never really been on tour with me yet," continued the proud papa. "Luna has, but now she's older and it'll be a lot of fun with her because she'll just be able to be a little more independent than she's been in the past -- so I'm excited."

With the celebritots joining their famous father on the road after his tour kicks off in Grand Prairie, Texas, on Aug. 12, they'll be spared the misfortune of missing out on his weekly tradition of making them pancakes on the weekend.

"I love making pancakes. I do it most weekends. Saturday or Sunday, one of those days we do pancakes, and the kids love it," said the father of two, adding that he tends to keep things simple thanks to a certain picky eater in the fam.

"Luna doesn't like a lot of things mixed together, so she doesn't even like fruit inside her pancakes or anything weird," he said. "She just wants it with syrup. Maybe she'll evolve a little more when she's older where she'll like things more mixed, but right now she doesn't want things combined. ... I think it's just a weird kid thing. Some kids are just like that."

If her parents are any indication, it's likely Luna's taste buds will, in fact, evolve.

"Being married to Chrissy means I've gotten more into spicy things because her mom is Thai and she makes a lot of Thai spicy things, which is much spicier than American spicy things. So my tolerance for spice has gone up significantly," John told us, adding that his tastes are "a little more spicy than the average American."

(Naturally, John's favorite flavor from Lay's new lineup of chips is Cheddar Jalapeño.)

Chrissy's talent for cooking has been well documented over the years -- she's released two cookbooks since 2016 and also launched a food-themed website and a cookware collection. But John's not too shabby in the kitchen either. (Yes, his skillset goes far beyond plain pancakes.)

"I love to cook," he told us, explaining that although his skills often go overlooked, he doesn't feel upstaged by his missus when it comes to culinary accomplishments.

"I feel so lucky that I have a wife who's really good at cooking, and then whenever I wanna cook, she's very happy to have me cook," he said.

"I like the act of making things for people that I love," he continued. "There's something affirming about cooking that is really fun when you spend a couple hours creating something for somebody and are able to present it to them. I think it's really exciting, so I love doing that when there's a chance to do it... But it's nice to be cooked for too!"

Another thing he's looking forward to presenting? His team on season 18 of "The Voice," which debuts on Feb. 24.

Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"It's just always suspenseful to see how the fans react [to your team]," he said. "You want your team to win. You want your best singers to get a chance to compete and to win, and you never know if the fans are gonna agree with you. ... It's always interesting to see how the fans react to the artists. We know who we like, but it's always interesting to see who catches on. So I'm excited to see how they react to the artists we've chosen."

"And then it's always interesting to see how the producers cut the show up," he added. "We tape everything, but they edit it and reorder it and chop us up a bit and make us sound more clever and funnier. It's always fun to see what they do with us."

Fans can enter for a chance to win a trip to see a live taping of "The Voice" in Los Angeles, as well as other exclusive prizes, by visiting LaysAndTheVoice.com.