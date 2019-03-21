John Travolta and Kelly Preston's 18-year-old daughter lives a private life, but she stepped out this week for the Bravo International Classical Music Awards at the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia.

REX Features / .

The actor shared a pic of his beautiful and rarely seen daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, on Instagram.

"On our way to the Bravo classical Music Awards at the Bolshoi with my sister Ellen, daughter Ella, and sister Margaret," he wrote.

John's Instagram followers marveled at Ella.

"You daughter looks just like you, she really grew up to be a beautiful young woman," one fan said. Another added, "Your daughter is gorgeous!"

Helen Mirren also attended the event and shared a photo with Ella, who donned a black dress.

"My very dear fellow presenter at the Bravo Awards with his beautiful daughter," she captioned the photo, which she posted on Thursday morning.

Ella rarely attends events with her celebrity parents, but she has been photographed with them at movie premieres from time to time. Last year she and her 7-year-old brother, Benjamin, joined John and Kelly at the Cannes Film Festival.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Last month, John gushed to Closer Weekly about his adult daughter, saying, "She's so amazing, and so unlike what you think a teenager, the cliché of a teenager. She's different, and she's gracious, and she's lovely, she's well-mannered, and she's thoughtful, and it's authentic. It's very old school. She reminds me of an older movie star. Another era. So I'm very proud of her."