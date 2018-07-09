Johnny Depp has been sued by a man who claims the actor assaulted him on a movie set last year.

BabiradPicture/REX/Shutterstock

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Gregg "Rocky" Brooks said he was the location manager for a film called "City of Lies," a movie about the murder of Biggie Smalls. Johnny plays a Los Angeles police detective who investigates the crime.

According to Rocky, Johnny was filming a scene, but it wasn't working. Rocky said he told the director that they needed to finish the scene, saying they had one more take to get it right. Rocky claims he told Johnny the same thing, but the actor didn't take kindly to the news.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Rocky, who says he was fearful of the actor, claims that Johnny attacked him and punched him in the ribcage twice. Rocky says in the lawsuit that he didn't react. Johnny then allegedly screamed, "I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now."

Johnny's alleged verbal assault continued until his bodyguards took him away, Rocky says.

Rocky, who claims Johnny smelled of alcohol, is seeking unspecified damages.