Millions of people around the world love (or love to hate) reality TV shows like "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and Bravo's "Housewives" franchises. Music star Jon Bon Jovi, however, is not one of them.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

In a new interview with Australia's "The Sunday Project," which aired on Oct. 28, the Bon Jovi frontman tore into the shows and the culture that makes them so popular.

"I think it's horrific that we live in that world and I can tell you I've never given 60 seconds of my life, ever, to one of those 'Housewives of Blah Blah' and Kardashians," the music star said.

"I don't know their names," he added. "I've never watched 60 seconds of the show, it's not for me."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The rocker, 56, also criticized "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian West, who gained worldwide fame after her sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J was released in 2007. "What's gonna be in your autobiography? 'I made a porno and guess what I got famous,'" Jon said. 'F---, sorry, I'll pass."

Jon wasn't done yet! He also lamented what he perceives as a lack of talent with many of today's reality TV stars. "Go and write a book, paint a painting, act, study, sing, play write," he said. "Fame is a byproduct of writing a good song."

Jesse Grant / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Curiously, as several outlets including Us Weekly and Daily Mail Australia pointed out, back in 2015, Jon himself was involved in a reality TV show, though it never got off the ground. "If I Wasn't a Rock Star" was a proposed series that was to "feature music stars who ditch their celebrity lifestyles to go back to their hometowns and experience the lives they may have led if they hadn't made it big," Billboard reported at the time.

"I was drawn to this project simply because it will be a celebration of the working men and women of this country," Jon explained in a statement when it was announced, adding, "They are the real rock stars."

REX/Shutterstock

He is not, of course, the first star to criticize the Kardashians and others like them. In 2012, Jon Hamm made headlines when he told ELLE UK, "Whether it's Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian or whoever, stupidity is certainly celebrated... Being a f---ing idiot is a valuable commodity in this culture because you're rewarded significantly... It's celebrated. It doesn't make sense to me."

At the 2011 MTV Movie Awards, Reese Witherspoon commanded attention when she delivered a thinly veiled dig at Kim, Paris and others. "I get it, girls, that it's cool to be a bad girl. But it is possible to make it in Hollywood without doing a reality show," Reese said. "When I came up in this business, if you made a sex tape, you were embarrassed and you hid it under your bed. And if you took naked pictures of yourself on your cell phone, you hide your face, people! Hide your face!"

Scott Kirkland/REX/Shutterstock

The same year, Daniel Craig called the Kardashians "f---ing idiots." "Look at the Kardashians, they're worth millions. I don't think they were that badly off to begin with but now look at them. You see that and you think, 'What, you mean all I have to do is behave like a f---ing idiot on television and then you'll pay me millions.' I'm not judging it -- well, I am obviously," he told GQ.

He took issue with the idea of people oversharing their private lives. "It's not about being afraid to be public with your emotions or about who you are and what you stand for. But if you sell it off it's gone," the James Bond star said. "You can't buy it back -- you can't buy your privacy back. 'Ooh I want to be alone. F--- you. We've been in your living room. We were at your birth. You filmed it for us and showed us the placenta and now you want some privacy?'"