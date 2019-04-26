Another day, another Duggar. Josh and Anna Duggar are expecting their six child together, his parents announced on the Duggar family website on Friday.

@annaduggar / Instagram

"We are so happy for Josh & Anna, expecting their 6th child and our 16th grandchild!," Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said in a statement. "Each child is a blessing from God! Anna is one of the most amazing women in the world, she is a Proverbs 31 woman!"

The soon-to-be grandparents (again) added, "Anna & Josh are good parents and it is going to be neat to see what God does with each one of their children's lives. Mackenzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason are so excited to have a little sibling on the way! God is at work in their sweet little family! He has blessed them with another child! What a gift! The best days for their family are still ahead!"

Josh and Anna echoed his parent's statement, saying he and his wife "couldn't be happier" about the pregnancy.

"Our entire little family is ecstatic!," they said.

It's expected that their child's name will begin with the letter "M" like the rest of Josh and Anna's children.

Josh and Anna have come a lot way since his cheating scandal and other controversies surrounding his past actions.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife," he said in a lengthy statement on the Duggar family's website in 2015 when his name was found on the cheating website AshleyMadison.com. "I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him. I brought hurt and a reproach to my family, close friends and the fans of our show with my actions that happened when I was 14-15 years old, and now I have re-broken their trust."

After going to sex rehab, Josh and Anna recommitted to each other. They welcomed their fifth child, son Mason, in 2017.

On Friday afternoon, Anna posted a video of their children finding out their going to have a sibling.

"We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one!," he captioned the video "As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall!"