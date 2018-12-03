Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A judge told Cardi B's team that she faces arrest if she doesn't show up to court later this week.

On Monday, the rapper's team appeared in court for Cardi's alleged strip club assault, but Cardi was not there. TMZ noted that prosecutors openly expressed their frustration that she pulled a no-show and asked a judge to issue a bench warrant.

After initially denying the prosecutor's request, the judge told Cardi's team that their client better show up to court on Dec. 7 or a bench warrant will likely be issued.

Getting Cardi physically there could be easier said than done. TMZ indicated that Cardi's defense team told the judge that they've had difficulty getting in touch her with, and have only been working with her management team. In fact, the defense team said they only found out that Cardi wouldn't be attending Monday's hearing a couple days prior.

On Oct. 1, the "Bodak Yellow" singer was officially arrested and charged with two misdemeanors of assault and reckless endangerment pertaining to an incident that happened at Angels Gentlemen's Club 3 a.m. on Aug. 29 in which the rapper, 25, allegedly threw a chair at an unintended target.

According to TMZ, Cardi allegedly ordered attacks on two female bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi, who've claimed that Cardi told her entourage to go after them. The rapper allegedly has long-standing issues with Jade because she believes Jade slept with her husband, Migos rapper Offset, which TMZ reports Jade has denied.

Jade has claimed that Cardi had been threatening her for months.