Julia Roberts and her family are ready to jump into summer.

On Monday, the "Pretty Woman" actress posted a rare photo of one of her two sons jumping from a cliff into a lake while performing a cannonball.

"July, How we 💙 Thee!," she captioned the Instagram photo of Finn, 14, airborne and making his way back to earth.

Julia's fans loved the image, as it quickly garnered over 100,000 likes on Instagram. Rita Wilson also commented, "How perfect!!!"

Finn commented, "We were going for it [Canada]!"

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Julia, 51, recently celebrated her one-year anniversary of being on the picture sharing social media platform.

"Celebrating 1 Insta-year. Choose Love!," she captioned a snap last week while wearing a "Choose Love" t-shirt.

The actress and her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, are quite private when it comes to their three children, as they rarely post images of them. In May, though, Danny shared a family picture of twins Finn and Hazel, 14, and Henry, 12, on Mother's Day.

"That pretty mama in the middle," he captioned the photo. "We love you so much."