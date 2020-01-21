Julianne Hough's husband, Brooks Laich, raised eyebrows when he said that he wanted to learn "more about intimacy and my sexuality" in 2020. He's now clarifying his position.

"One of my goals this year is to really explore like, learning about sexuality," he said on his How Men Think podcast. "People think that sexuality is just the act of sex, of just having sex and there's so much more to it."

He continued, "Here's a question. This is an honest question for everybody in this room, and every single person listening. Are you fully 100 percent fully expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? With everything? You could not imagine having a better sex life? Are you truly there? I'm not either. So that's what one of my goals this year is to really dive into."

The comments come as many media outlets are questioning the couple's marriage of two years. A source told People magazine that things have been challenging but stopped short of saying they are splitting.

"They've been having problems for months. She's very independent and a free spirit, and that's been tough for Brooks and their marriage," the source said. A second source said, "It seems they are not giving up, but also not talking about it. They want to do this their way. They don't want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do."

A source told Us Weekly that the two "definitely have been going through a rough patch."

Julianne and Brooks squashed those rumors — at least temporarily — when they were spotted embracing at the airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 9.

This is hardly the first time that sexuality has been discussed in regards to Julianne and Brooks's marriage. Last year, in speaking to Women's Health, she recalled telling her husband that she's "not straight."

"I (told him), 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you,'" she said. "I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this, and there's no fear of voicing things that I've been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised. The more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship."