Justin Bieber has been open about his health of late, even saying he's been taking care of some "deep-rooted issues." In his latest update, he said he's now taking positive steps forward.

On Friday, the "Love Yourself" singer took to his Instagram story, noting that he's "Getting better everyday..bouncing back..I will never stop fighting."

He added this has been the "most challenging season" of his life.

It's been thee and a half years since Justin last released an album and naturally his fans have been clamoring for new material. In late March, Justin addressed those fans, saying he needed to focus on himself before his music.

"So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album," he wrote. "I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour."

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

Justin, who married Hailey Baldwin in September, continued, "I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be."

In February, a source told E! that Justin was battling depression.

"He's been having a difficult time," a source said. "He really wants to get better. He has been seeking all the help he can get."