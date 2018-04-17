Justin Bieber took the stage and performed a small, unannounced Christian-inspired set at a Coachella event over the weekend. The performance marked the first time he's performed live since canceling his final 14 Purpose tour dates last summer.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The Biebs took the microphone for a short set at a small Churchome event on April 15. The event was called "Churchella," which served as a church setting for those at the Coachella music festival.

According to Relevant Magazine, Justin has a relationship with Churchome's lead pastor Judah Smith.

During his set, Justin belted out "Reckless Love" by Cory Asbury.

Last week, Justin posted a video to his Instagram story of himself belting out the song, too.

He captained the video, "God's love is reckless, and he loves you mad tons."

A far cry from the stadiums of screaming fans he's used to playing in front of, only a smattering of people were on hand to see Justin's low-key return to the stage, several of whom shared videos of the impromptu performance. Many of the attendees were seen sitting on the grass as Justin led them in worship on Sunday.

Last August, Justin was on the downhill stretch of his long two-year tour when he abruptly pulled the plug.

In a statement, Justin said, "I've learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling. Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE... so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be."