Justin Theroux's never-ending feud with his neighbor is continuing, and the actor is now accusing his nemesis of being a "peeping-Tom."

Despite a temporary restraining order that bars Justin's neighbor Norman Resnicow from contact with him and the apartment building's board members, Justin's team claims Norman "is now engaging in obsessive, peeping-Tom like conduct," according to Page Six.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"Every single night this week, Mr. Resnicow has been shining his flashlight onto Mr. Theroux's property," Justin's lawyer said, according to court documents. The letter attached security camera still-frames that showed Norman allegedly lurking around Justin's New York home.

Justin and Norman have been at odds since 2017 when "The Leftovers" actor began renovating the home he shared with then-wife Jennifer Aniston. Norman was reportedly angry that Justin didn't soundproof the unit before the renovations.

Since then, it's been ugly.

Now, Justin's team claims, Norman is "attempting to provoke a confrontation with Mr. Theroux." They further claim that last month the neighbor started "clandestinely" taking measurements of a fence and examining a new deck that Justin is building.

"This habitual, almost nightly behavior has left Mr. Theroux understandably disturbed," his attorney wrote, adding it was "bordering on stalking."

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Page Six noted that Norman had to pay Justin and the apartment building's board $23,000 last month for previously violating the temporary restraining order.

Norman has previously claimed Justin has "terrorized" him and his wife with his "rude behavior."

In May 2018, Justin accused Norman of trespassing on his property multiple times.

Around that same time, a judge signed the temporary restraining order against Norman after multiple residents in his building said he came after them with farming tools.