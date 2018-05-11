Justin Theroux's neighbor war gets weirder, plus more news

Justin Theroux's neighbor came at building residents with farming tools

The volatile situation Justin Theroux has been facing for years with his neighbor has been slightly defused -- for now. TMZ reports a judge has issued a temporary restraining order against Norman Resnicow after multiple residents in his building signed affadavits backing up Justin's claims about Norman. According to the documents, they were then confronted by Norman with what they described as "harpoons." It turned out they were log rollers, but either way, the residents said he "intimidated" them with the rollers, which he held in each hand while yelling at them. Someone in the lobby of the building, where log roller/harpoon brouhaha went down reportedly tried to get Norman to chill ... with no luck. The restraining order demands Norman stop "influencing, harassing, intimidating or threatening any witnesses or prospective witnesses" in Justin's case. Four of the people named in the restraining order are other residents of his building. Side note: Where does one roll logs in Manhattan, anyway?

