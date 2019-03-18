Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Justin Theroux's long-running bitter war against his New York City neighbor is nowhere near being over.

Page Six reported that the actor recently met with Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gerald Lebovitz to discuss the case against Norman Resnicow. Norman also met with the judge. In the end, the judge felt that the neither man was willing to budge.

"This matter cannot be settled," the judge said. "The parties are impossibly far apart."

Justin's lawyer said, "The case is very fluid right now."

The feud began in 2017 when Justin and then-wife, Jennifer Aniston began renovating their Greenwich Village co-op. Justin claimed Norman quickly became angry about the renovations and made his life a living hell. Norman apparently demanded that they install soundproofing, although Justin refused. In May 2017, Justin sued Norman for $350,000 and punitive damages for what amounted to harassment.

Justin's lawsuit alleged that Norman threatened to create a PR nightmare if the actor didn't succumb to his wishes. In the lawsuit, he alleged that Norman also threatened to cut the water and electricity lines to his roof deck. He also says that his neighbor badgered the men working on Justin's renovation.

Norman has counter-sued, saying Justin has "terrorized" him and his wife with his "rude behavior."

TMZ reported in 2018 that Norman filed documents, alleging that water damage from Justin's pad leaked into his living room, causing it to get moldy.

In May 2018, Justin accused Norman of trespassing on his property multiple times.

Around that same time, a judge signed a temporary restraining order against Norman after multiple residents in his building said he came after them with farming tools.

Just last month, Justin even accused his neighbor of abusing his wife, claiming he could hear her screaming (since he didn't soundproof the place). Justin apparently called 911.

At the last hearing, Justin's lawyer said, "We want peace, we want to be left alone in our own home, unmolested by Mr. Resnicow."

A new trial date has not been set.