Earlier this week, it emerged that Kanye West's father, Ray, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and has been seeing treatment in Los Angeles.

During this difficult time, a new report reveals, Kanye and his dad have found a silver lining -- they've been spending time together and bonding as Ray faces his health crisis.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Ray, sources close to the family tell TMZ, has been spending time with his rapper-designer son, daughter-in-law Kim Kardashian West and grandchildren North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 6 months.

According to TMZ, though Kanye and Ray -- who split from his wife, Kanye's late mother Donda West, when the rapper was a young boy -- haven't exactly had a bad relationship over the years, they have been distant considering Ray was living in Chicago and Kanye was based in California and, for many years, in Paris.

"They're taking advantage of the situation now, which has allowed them to bond," TMZ writes.

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

TMZ reported on July 29 that Ray has been fighting prostate cancer -- not stomach cancer, as Kanye's former stepmother Cheryl Carmichael West initially told Radar Online. Cheryl also told Radar that Ray was diagnosed last spring.

Sources told TMZ that upon learning the news, Kanye "dropped everything to help his dad."

A day later, People magazine also confirmed that Ray "was diagnosed with cancer and is already receiving treatment," a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" source explained, adding that Ray "seems to be responding well to the treatment and everyone is hopeful he will be okay."

The news has weighed heavily on Kanye, who lost his beloved mom in 2017 to heart disease after she suffered multiple post-operative factors after having plastic surgery. Regarding Ray's health battle, "Kanye doesn't really talk about it. You can tell it's something that's very difficult for him," the "KUWTK" source told People.

Kim and the kids have really been there for Kanye during his father's cancer battle. "When his mom suddenly passed away, Kanye was all alone. Having Kim and the kids around him helps in difficult situations," the source explained. Added an insider close to Kanye: "Kim is helping to support Kanye during this tough time -- they are always there for each other."