Kanye West can't get enough of the Cowboy State.

In September, the newly-religious rapper paid $14 million for the 9,000-acre Monster Lake Ranch outside Cody, Wyoming. Now, TMZ says Kanye has plunked down nearly $14.5 million for another ranch in Wyoming, this one called Bighorn Mountain Ranch.

Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock

The 6,713-acre property, initially built in 1906, is full of sweeping views of the mountains, plains and wildlife. It's certainly been upgraded since it was built and it now includes log cabins, walk-in saunas and two heated helicopter pads for those snowy Wyoming winters.

The area, TMZ says, is known for its world-class elk hunting.

Kanye is clearly building a massive estate in Wyoming, as he's purchased two sprawling ranches. TMZ said he now wants to build an amphitheater on his Monster Lake Ranch, possibly so he can hold his Sunday services there. In September, he hosted a Sunday service at his ranch and it was a huge success.

Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock

News of the second ranch purchase comes after Kim Kardashian's husband appeared at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Houston.

"I know God's been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time," he told the famous pastor on Sunday.

Around the time this was happening in front of 17,000 people, Kanye announced his first-ever opera, Nebuchadnezzar, a "Kanye West opera," set for Nov. 24 at The Hollywood Bowl.