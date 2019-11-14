Joel Osteen's megachurch will offer tickets on a first come, first served basis for Kanye West appearance this weekend.

The church is Houston is expecting overflow crowds and it believes that handling ticketing this way will help "avoid pandemonium," TMZ reports.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The tickets are free, but only a lucky 45,000 people will snag entry into the reformed rapper's in-demand appearance. TMZ, however, points out that Ticketmaster tickets will only be available for the evening service, in which Kanye and a choir of at least 100 will perform. While the church's stage is huge, it's unknown if it can accommodate that many people.

An earlier service in which the newly religious rapper will have a lengthy conversation with Joel about God will not be ticketed, and the first 45,000 who arrive get seated. Simple as that.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for SiriusXM

As for Kanye's evening service, the church has an overflow room that will likely be utilized. The service will also be broadcast on SiriusXM.

In recent months, Kanye -- who's been doing musical Sunday Service performances with a huge choir since January -- has spoken publicly about being "saved" this year. In October, he released his ninth consecutive No. 1 album, "Jesus is King," and vowed he'll no longer perform secular music.

Kanye may perform his old songs, but with different, likely God-inspired lyrics.

NEMO / BACKGRID

"He's making music for God and is a changed man," TMZ reported last month.

In a chat with Big Boy before his latest album's release, Kanye equated his new music to Apple founder Steve Jobs.

"They made movies about Steve Jobs so y'all could understand who I am," he said. "Now, when I go to the Apple store I'm not seeing no iPod 4."