Kanye West's popular shoe line, Yeezy, is essentially bullet proof when it comes to politics.

The rapper released his latest shoe last weekend, and it didn't instantly sell out like it has in the past. Some people pointed to Kanye's political statements and speculated that his admitted "love" of Donald Trump might have affected sales of his Yeezy Mauve 700 shoe.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

His people, however, told TMZ that nothing could he further from the truth.

The website noted that "product volume was up nearly 10-fold compared to releases in the past." In fact, he sold more shoes this time than he did with previous shoe releases.

The brand itself is still hugely valuable, and the sources tell TMZ that Yeezy was recently valued at several billion dollars, and the number is expected to grow. He's set to release another shoe next week, too.

Oliver Contreras / Getty Images

For most the year, Kanye has been vocal of his support of the president, even calling him his "brother." However, earlier this week, Ye said he was being "used" politically. Although he didn't mention Trump, many of the things he tweeted about go against Trump's beliefs, such as gun reform and asylum seekers.

"My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in," Kanye wrote. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!"

Many felt that, based on this tweets, Kanye has soured on the president.

"I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer," he tweeted, later adding, "I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable."