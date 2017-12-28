Taco Tuesday is so last year. Jennifer Lopez is introducing a new concept for 2018 -- Taco Wednesday!

The "Shades of Blue" actress and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, hosted a themed dinner for celebrity pals, like Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner, at her Los Angeles home on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

"When Kimmy comes we always have to take a selfie," Jennifer captioned a pic of a pic with the reality-TV star on Instagram.

Of course, Kim got in on the selfie action with J Lo on her own social media accounts, too.

"Who else would host a Taco Wednesday in this outfit," Kim can be heard saying of Jennifer's shimmering jumpsuit in another one of her Instagram stories. "This gorgeous girl!"

Kim, decked out in a furry magenta coat, captured video footage of the night's menu, including a full do-it-yourself taco bar.

After grubbing, she shared a mother-daughter selfie moment with her mom, Kris, and Jennifer's mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez.

Even Kourtney Kardashian got in on the action, posting a "Taco Wednesday" shot with her sister and the host.

Jennifer and Alex just got back from Miami, where they spent the Christmas holiday together.