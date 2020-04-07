Katharine McPhee is taking a walk down memory lane while quarantining.

On Monday, the singer shared a photo while dressed in a stunning yellow dress… the same dress she first wore while performing on "American Idol" in 2006.

"It's day 26 of quarantine and we're breaking out dresses from 14 years ago," she captioned the two snaps, one from now, the other from her "Idol" days. "Might have to resurrect this moment, on a red carpet, once we are out of this."

Page Six noted that Kat wore the dress while performing Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," a song that was ironically co-written by her now-husband David Foster.

After her post, several of the "Waitress" star's famous friends chimed in, marveling at the fact that she still fits into the dress nearly a decade and a half later.

"BODY!!!!!!!!!," Lisa Rinna said. Katie Couric noted, "I could not fit into a dress from two years ago."

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

For several weeks, David and Kat, who married in June 2019, have been putting on concerts on Instagram while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You don't know who might show up or what songs we'll be covering 👀 Email us your requests at fostersongrequests@gmail.com and tell us who you wanna see join us!" she said when she announced the social media shows last month.

Since beginning the concept, their Instagram performances have featured appearances by John Legend and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix.

During one of the shows, Kat even gave her husband a haircut, something "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness is clearly against.

"She did a great, great job," he said. "My hair was getting so long. I was starting to look like Einstein!"