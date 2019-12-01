It may be winter, but Kate Beckinsale is doing her part to heat up Instagram.

Over the past few days, the 46-year-old actress has used her social media to post one smoldering bikini photo after another.

"Out of office," she captioned a snap on Nov. 29 in which she posed in high-waisted bottoms and a bandeau top.

Later, while wearing the same outfit, Kate and her friend Jonathan Voluck basked in the picture-perfect weather during their sunny getaway.

"Sometimes we swap Speedos," she wrote alongside the image.

The following day, the actress posed in front of several palm trees while wearing an animal-print top and white bikini bottoms.

"What makes us human? Having to confront our own mortality, questioning our origins through philosophy, religion and science," she wrote. "And the fact that if we wear white bikini bottoms we will, within the hour, sit on a choc ice."

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

It's nothing new for Kate to flaunt her incredibly fit body on social media. In fact, she often shares images from her workouts, as she did on Nov. 23 where she shared a video of her doing hanging sit-ups.

"No framed photos of @schwarzenegger were harmed during the making of this movie," she wrote alongside the video.