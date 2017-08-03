Kate Hudson sees something long-term with her new boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, but that doesn't necessarily mean marriage.

A source tells E! News that an engagement could happen pretty quickly.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

"They are moving quickly as Kate always does," the source said. "They aren't engaged, but it could definitely happen. I don't know if she would get married again, but she would get engaged. She loves being in a committed relationship and having a partner. They are a very good match."

Goodbye Cambodia! 'Twas a life-changer! A post shared by Danny Fujikawa (@swimswammyslippyslappy) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

Kate and her musician boyfriend began dating in March and made their red carpet debut in May.

"She's crazy about Danny and moving very quickly. They are basically living together at her house. They have spent the whole summer together traveling and having fun. He is a very nice guy and super laid back," the source said, adding, "He fits in well with her family, which is very important to Kate. He's got a great sense of humor and is spontaneous like she is. They all feel like they have known him forever and her boys."

In fact, Kate's mom, Goldie Hawn, told E! that Danny is "a wonderful person."

Kate was previously married to The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, but she has hinted that marriage isn't something that she really needs again. She looks at her mom and her longtime partner Kurt Russell as a shining example of a committed couple who never said "I do."

"If I look at my parents, who've been together thirty-something years, I'd say no matter what they've been through, they share similar values and really like each other," she told Shape magazine in 2014. "It sounds easy, but it's not."