Kate Hudson already has two sons with her exes, but she's not opposed to having more kids.

In fact, she wants to try for a mini me, she told The Times in a new interview.

"I'd like to! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun," she said when asked if she'd like to have more children. "We'll see. We'll see how many Danny wants."

"Danny" is musician Danny Fujikawa, whom she's been dating for 15 months.

The actress has two sons: Ryder, 14, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 6, whom she shares with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy.

"I never had an adult life without kids," Kate, 38, told the newspaper. "My friends had their whole twenties — they're all just getting pregnant now. But everything I've experienced has been great, albeit not conventional, including my childhood."

Kate of course, is the child is of the great Goldie Hawn, someone she's often compared to (for obvious reasons).

"I just don't mind [comparisons]," Kate said. "She's my mama, she's my soft spot. Nothing people can say on the outside can take away the work and the heart that I put into my work, so to have them compare me to my mama is a great honor. I am an extension of my family, I don't see it as a negative. I've never felt hindered by my parents' success. I am one of the lucky few. Any success as an actor is challenging to have."

Like her, Kate's kids have also had an unconventional childhood, seeing that their mother is a superstar. Whether the boys (or that aforementioned girl) end up on the big screen remains to be seen.

"I definitely believe it's in the DNA," she said. "It's just what you know, it's in your gut and you just pursue it."